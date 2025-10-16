RT News - October 16 2025 6AM GMT

October 16, 2025

Maduro condemns Donald Trump as the US leader reveals he gave the CIA approval to conduct ops in Venezuela. Trump even suggests he does not rule out a potential land offensive on Caracas. Caracas says Washington's war on drugs is a sham to cover up regime-change ops. Meanwhile, a Venezuelan opposition figure tries to woo the US with access to natural resources. Recovery efforts are underway in Gaza under the US-brokered ceasefire as forensic teams work to identify the dead amid the ruins.





