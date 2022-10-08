Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #54 - 08 October 2022 - Guests: Russ Winter + Jim Fetzer
142 views
channel image
Rising Tide Media
Published a month ago |

The Sane Asylum #54 - 08 October 2022 - Guests: Russ Winter + Jim Fetzer. Two Titans of Independent Media: Russ Winter (winterwatch.net) and Professor Jim Fetzer (jameshfetzer.org) return for their monthly appearance and stimulating discussion of the latest insights in the globalist parasite war against humanity.

Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolworld war 3putinhidden handilluminatisatanistsukrainejim fetzerworld governmentinternational jewmodernapfizergain of functionnatural immunitygiusepperuss winterdeath jabpublic indoctrination

