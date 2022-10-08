The Sane Asylum #54 - 08 October 2022 - Guests: Russ Winter + Jim Fetzer. Two Titans of Independent Media: Russ Winter (winterwatch.net) and Professor Jim Fetzer (jameshfetzer.org) return for their monthly appearance and stimulating discussion of the latest insights in the globalist parasite war against humanity.
