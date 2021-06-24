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Saoirse Éire
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Learn about some of the ingredients in the Covid vaccines and make an informed decision regarding the health and safety of both you and your loved ones.
If you love your country and want to save Ireland for her people and protect it from open borders and greedy globalists, join and support the National Party.
nationalparty.ie/join
nationalparty.ie/contribute
LINKS:
To follow Critiqued:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0eXWcOw59mY/
Telegram: https://t.me/CritiquedIreland
Odysee/Lbry: https://odysee.com/@Critiqued:5
Trovo: https://trovo.live/Critiqued
REFERENCES:
1. *DPH_covidvaccine_ingredients_and_work_2_3_21.pdf (ct.gov)
2. ALC-0315 - Wikipedia
3. *ALC-0315-SDS-MedChemExpress
4. Health Canada warns people not to take Pfizer COVID vaccine if they’re allergic to ‘any’ ingredients | News | LifeSite (lifesitenews.com)
5. IS THE COVID VACCINE THE ANGEL OF DEATH? (theway.co.uk)
6. DARPA funded implantable biochip can potentially be used to deploy Moderna’s mRNA vaccine (nanotechnology.news)
7. Potassium chloride - Wikipedia
8. ICSC 1450 - POTASSIUM CHLORIDE (inchem.org)
9. Moderna COVID Gene-Altering Shot Contains Substance Safety Data Sheet Claims "For Research Use Only, Not For Human Or Veterinary Use » Sons of Liberty Media
10. *Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers (fda.gov)
11. Channel 4 John Snow, Interviews John Bell ( SAGE ) - YouTube
12. Ophthalmologists now ethically obligated to denounce covid-19 vaccines, as 20,000 new eye disorders are reported – NaturalNews.com
13. Hacking the Software of Life •Tal Zaks - YouTube
14. *Vaxzevria, COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]) (europa.eu)
15. Vectors in gene therapy - Wikipedia
16. HEK 293 cells - Wikipedia
17. recombinant dna - Google Search
18. recombinant DNA | Definition, Steps, Examples, & Invention | Britannica
19. SARS-CoV-2 candidate vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 infection of human cell lines reveals a normal low range of viral backbone gene expression alongside very high levels of SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein expression. | Research Square
20. MRC-5 - Wikipedia
21. A549 cell - Wikipedia
22. Bombshell Salk Institute science paper reveals the covid spike protein is what’s causing deadly blood clots… and it’s in all the covid vaccines (by design) – NaturalNews.com
23. BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf (tghn.org)
24. Telegram: Contact @GrandTorino5x5
25. Magnetic Nanoparticles as a Tool for Remote DNA Manipulations at a Single-Molecule Level | ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces
26. Scientists Developed Magnetic Nanoparticles that can Remotely Modulate Neural Circuits | Chemistry And Physics (labroots.com)
27. Professor Dolores Cahill says that mRNA vaccines enhances the illness and the disease. (rumble.com)
28. Facebook DELETES 120,000 Member Group Where People Posted Stories Of Alleged Adverse Covid Vaccine Reactions – Daily Expose
29. Breast-fed Baby passes away after being poisoned by Mother who had taken the Pfizer Covid Vaccine | From the Trenches World Report
30. Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
31. *The-Irish-Light-1-Final.pdf (thelightpaper.co.uk)
32. Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study | Winchester Hospital
If you love your country and want to save Ireland for her people and protect it from open borders and greedy globalists, join and support the National Party.
nationalparty.ie/join
nationalparty.ie/contribute
LINKS:
To follow Critiqued:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0eXWcOw59mY/
Telegram: https://t.me/CritiquedIreland
Odysee/Lbry: https://odysee.com/@Critiqued:5
Trovo: https://trovo.live/Critiqued
REFERENCES:
1. *DPH_covidvaccine_ingredients_and_work_2_3_21.pdf (ct.gov)
2. ALC-0315 - Wikipedia
3. *ALC-0315-SDS-MedChemExpress
4. Health Canada warns people not to take Pfizer COVID vaccine if they’re allergic to ‘any’ ingredients | News | LifeSite (lifesitenews.com)
5. IS THE COVID VACCINE THE ANGEL OF DEATH? (theway.co.uk)
6. DARPA funded implantable biochip can potentially be used to deploy Moderna’s mRNA vaccine (nanotechnology.news)
7. Potassium chloride - Wikipedia
8. ICSC 1450 - POTASSIUM CHLORIDE (inchem.org)
9. Moderna COVID Gene-Altering Shot Contains Substance Safety Data Sheet Claims "For Research Use Only, Not For Human Or Veterinary Use » Sons of Liberty Media
10. *Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers (fda.gov)
11. Channel 4 John Snow, Interviews John Bell ( SAGE ) - YouTube
12. Ophthalmologists now ethically obligated to denounce covid-19 vaccines, as 20,000 new eye disorders are reported – NaturalNews.com
13. Hacking the Software of Life •Tal Zaks - YouTube
14. *Vaxzevria, COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]) (europa.eu)
15. Vectors in gene therapy - Wikipedia
16. HEK 293 cells - Wikipedia
17. recombinant dna - Google Search
18. recombinant DNA | Definition, Steps, Examples, & Invention | Britannica
19. SARS-CoV-2 candidate vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 infection of human cell lines reveals a normal low range of viral backbone gene expression alongside very high levels of SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein expression. | Research Square
20. MRC-5 - Wikipedia
21. A549 cell - Wikipedia
22. Bombshell Salk Institute science paper reveals the covid spike protein is what’s causing deadly blood clots… and it’s in all the covid vaccines (by design) – NaturalNews.com
23. BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf (tghn.org)
24. Telegram: Contact @GrandTorino5x5
25. Magnetic Nanoparticles as a Tool for Remote DNA Manipulations at a Single-Molecule Level | ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces
26. Scientists Developed Magnetic Nanoparticles that can Remotely Modulate Neural Circuits | Chemistry And Physics (labroots.com)
27. Professor Dolores Cahill says that mRNA vaccines enhances the illness and the disease. (rumble.com)
28. Facebook DELETES 120,000 Member Group Where People Posted Stories Of Alleged Adverse Covid Vaccine Reactions – Daily Expose
29. Breast-fed Baby passes away after being poisoned by Mother who had taken the Pfizer Covid Vaccine | From the Trenches World Report
30. Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
31. *The-Irish-Light-1-Final.pdf (thelightpaper.co.uk)
32. Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study | Winchester Hospital
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