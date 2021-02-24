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Scientists predict more covid waves, and more jabs to be given
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220 views • February 24, 2021
Hi in this video I share 2 news articles and here is link to video for vaccine passports https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=87cWAQ1B1pU
( cover picture is government document states more jabs and restrictions to come in autumn) check this link and go to article 66
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/963491/COVID-19_Response_-_Spring_2021.pdf
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as we are living in the last days
( cover picture is government document states more jabs and restrictions to come in autumn) check this link and go to article 66
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/963491/COVID-19_Response_-_Spring_2021.pdf
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as we are living in the last days
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