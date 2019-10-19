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Daily Ignoramus #189 - LGBTQ Townhall, Middle East, Late Night Music - 10/11/19
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Potentially your favorite weekday news stream, all set to original beats. Up first is bizarre, funny and gross news. Next we cover the big news of the day with a few themes and personal thoughts.
I enjoy interacting with the live chat and will often read what you write me and respond to it. On a mission to bring a sense of irreverence to media and politics while focusing on the truth and catching a laugh or three.
Join the Discord server to call in or send articles: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
I used to list all the sources here but the description just got too long. All sources can be found here: https://dailyignoramus.wordpress.com. I will be building up this website/art over the next couple months, I am looking for someone to help me because time is an issue. Let me know if you are interested in helping.
USA News:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/acting-secretary-of-homeland-security-kevin-mcaleenan-is-out
https://www.apnews.com/6b9f26f305ba4846b35bd8aa165d9959
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/a-little-stunned-and-a-little-heartbroken-watch-foxs-neil-cavutos-shocked-real-time-reaction-to-shepard-smiths-departure/
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/oh-thats-a-shame-trump-gleefully-reacts-to-shepard-smiths-fox-news-exit/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/protester-spits-on-trump-supporter-face
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gun-law-in-california-signed-by-governor-allows-employers-co-workers-and-teachers-to-seek-gun-violence-restraining/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-expands-gun-seizure-law
https://www.apnews.com/10adbd4fd73241b085b8119c6c58f376
https://wtop.com/entertainment/2019/10/jane-fonda-arrested-protesting-climate-change-in-washington/
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2019/10/11/6-year-old-attacked-by-homeless-man/
LGBTQ Townhall:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esk8oqv36Ik
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/warren-was-asked-about-faith-gay-marriage-her-response-went-n1065076
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr8-Ln3FK64
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/booker-bible-lgbtq-town-hall
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-chris-cuomo-apology-lgbtq-kamala-harris-female-pronouns
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/i-am-an-ally-of-the-lgbtq-community-chris-cuomo-apologizes-for-saying-he-uses-female-pronouns
https://www.disrn.com/2019/10/10/warren-plan-calls-for-male-prisoners-who-identify-as-female-to-be-placed-in-womens-prisons/
https://www.disrn.com/2019/10/11/11894/
Middle East:
https://www.apnews.com/2beb641ae63a4a4fb07e77cfa962d68f
https://www.npr.org/2019/10/11/769293935/u-s-officials-slam-turkish-incursion-into-syria-that-has-displaced-70-000-people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itX4b8xUObs
https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727
https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1182803827352723456
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/10/11/pentagon-3-000-troops-fighter-jets-counter-iran-saudi-arabia/3943543002/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/11/us-deploying-3000-troops-advanced-equipment-saudi-/
https://www.apnews.com/026e49c486234382850eb49d4361b108
https://www.vox.com/world/2019/10/11/20909932/trump-iran-saudi-arabia-troops-esper
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6093968822001/#sp=show-clips
International News:
http://news.trust.org/item/20191010103819-wbt6x
https://www.wsj.com/articles/on-edge-from-attacks-germany-finds-far-right-radicals-within-security-services-11570786206
https://www.apnews.com/179daea1342b4de0b7e594a6f29599b5
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49998670
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/stalking-suspect-allegedly-studied-pop-idol-s-pupil-images-online-n1064916
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10113003/nobel-peace-prize-greta-thunberg-snubbed-ethiopian/
____
"Daily Ignoramus" every weekday. News and Current events with a dash of comedy. All set to original music by yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my podcast, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean.
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Soc. Media: StephenIgnoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, articles: [email protected]
Blog: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/StephenIgnoramus
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
I enjoy interacting with the live chat and will often read what you write me and respond to it. On a mission to bring a sense of irreverence to media and politics while focusing on the truth and catching a laugh or three.
Join the Discord server to call in or send articles: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
I used to list all the sources here but the description just got too long. All sources can be found here: https://dailyignoramus.wordpress.com. I will be building up this website/art over the next couple months, I am looking for someone to help me because time is an issue. Let me know if you are interested in helping.
USA News:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/acting-secretary-of-homeland-security-kevin-mcaleenan-is-out
https://www.apnews.com/6b9f26f305ba4846b35bd8aa165d9959
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/a-little-stunned-and-a-little-heartbroken-watch-foxs-neil-cavutos-shocked-real-time-reaction-to-shepard-smiths-departure/
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/oh-thats-a-shame-trump-gleefully-reacts-to-shepard-smiths-fox-news-exit/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/protester-spits-on-trump-supporter-face
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gun-law-in-california-signed-by-governor-allows-employers-co-workers-and-teachers-to-seek-gun-violence-restraining/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-expands-gun-seizure-law
https://www.apnews.com/10adbd4fd73241b085b8119c6c58f376
https://wtop.com/entertainment/2019/10/jane-fonda-arrested-protesting-climate-change-in-washington/
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2019/10/11/6-year-old-attacked-by-homeless-man/
LGBTQ Townhall:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esk8oqv36Ik
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/warren-was-asked-about-faith-gay-marriage-her-response-went-n1065076
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr8-Ln3FK64
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/booker-bible-lgbtq-town-hall
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-chris-cuomo-apology-lgbtq-kamala-harris-female-pronouns
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/i-am-an-ally-of-the-lgbtq-community-chris-cuomo-apologizes-for-saying-he-uses-female-pronouns
https://www.disrn.com/2019/10/10/warren-plan-calls-for-male-prisoners-who-identify-as-female-to-be-placed-in-womens-prisons/
https://www.disrn.com/2019/10/11/11894/
Middle East:
https://www.apnews.com/2beb641ae63a4a4fb07e77cfa962d68f
https://www.npr.org/2019/10/11/769293935/u-s-officials-slam-turkish-incursion-into-syria-that-has-displaced-70-000-people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itX4b8xUObs
https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727
https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1182803827352723456
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/10/11/pentagon-3-000-troops-fighter-jets-counter-iran-saudi-arabia/3943543002/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/11/us-deploying-3000-troops-advanced-equipment-saudi-/
https://www.apnews.com/026e49c486234382850eb49d4361b108
https://www.vox.com/world/2019/10/11/20909932/trump-iran-saudi-arabia-troops-esper
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6093968822001/#sp=show-clips
International News:
http://news.trust.org/item/20191010103819-wbt6x
https://www.wsj.com/articles/on-edge-from-attacks-germany-finds-far-right-radicals-within-security-services-11570786206
https://www.apnews.com/179daea1342b4de0b7e594a6f29599b5
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49998670
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/stalking-suspect-allegedly-studied-pop-idol-s-pupil-images-online-n1064916
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10113003/nobel-peace-prize-greta-thunberg-snubbed-ethiopian/
____
"Daily Ignoramus" every weekday. News and Current events with a dash of comedy. All set to original music by yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my podcast, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean.
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Soc. Media: StephenIgnoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, articles: [email protected]
Blog: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/StephenIgnoramus
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
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