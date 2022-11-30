West Admits Ukraine's Bakhmut Setbacks + Boeing's Long-Range Rockets Proposed for Ukraine

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for November 29, 2022
- Western media admits heavy losses by Ukraine around eastern city of Bakhmut;
- Pentagon worries Ukraine is expending more artillery rounds than can be supplied by the West;
- West appears “baffled” over Russia fighting a battle absorbing huge amounts of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives, equipment, and ammunition, despite Moscow declaring “demilitarization” as the first objective of the current special military operation;
- US defense contract Boeing proposes sending 150km long-range rockets for Ukraine’s remaining HIMARS and M270s, but admits production numbers will be small;
References:
NY Times - In Ukraine, Bakhmut Becomes a Bloody Vortex for 2 Militaries:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/27/world/europe/ukraine-war-bakhmut.html
Reuters - Exclusive: U.S. weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine:
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/100-mile-strike-weapon-weighed-ukraine-arms-makers-wrestle-with-demand-sources-2022-11-28/
Flight Global - PARIS: Boeing, Saab test ground-launched small diameter bomb (2015):
https://www.flightglobal.com/paris-boeing-saab-test-ground-launched-small-diameter-bomb/117304.article
