West Admits Ukraine's Bakhmut Setbacks + Boeing's Long-Range Rockets Proposed for Ukraine

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for November 29, 2022

- Western media admits heavy losses by Ukraine around eastern city of Bakhmut;

- Pentagon worries Ukraine is expending more artillery rounds than can be supplied by the West;

- West appears “baffled” over Russia fighting a battle absorbing huge amounts of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives, equipment, and ammunition, despite Moscow declaring “demilitarization” as the first objective of the current special military operation;

- US defense contract Boeing proposes sending 150km long-range rockets for Ukraine’s remaining HIMARS and M270s, but admits production numbers will be small;

References:

NY Times - In Ukraine, Bakhmut Becomes a Bloody Vortex for 2 Militaries:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/27/world/europe/ukraine-war-bakhmut.html

Reuters - Exclusive: U.S. weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine:

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/100-mile-strike-weapon-weighed-ukraine-arms-makers-wrestle-with-demand-sources-2022-11-28/

Flight Global - PARIS: Boeing, Saab test ground-launched small diameter bomb (2015):

https://www.flightglobal.com/paris-boeing-saab-test-ground-launched-small-diameter-bomb/117304.article

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas