Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





October 14, 2022





A Russian nuclear Submarine, armed with “doomsday” weapons, disappeared from the Arctic harbour. Russia also appointed General Sergey, they call the “General Armageddon” to lead forces in Ukraine. Can this man be the guy described in a dream given to Dumitru Duduman? Q-Phones with 8G tech, will be distributed soon. Will these phones be the beginning of the Mark of the Beast system, that without it, no man might buy or sell?





00:00 - Smartphones to Illegal Border Crossers

03:24 - China and Russia

05:21 - General Armageddon

11:46 - Joseph’s Kitchen

14:49 - Russian Nuclear Submarine

18:12 - Q-Phones

20:04 – Starlink

22:32 - Tree of Knowledge

25:27 - QFS Off-World Monetary System





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nxb1k-fighting-against-the-government-and-global-cell-phones-10142022.html