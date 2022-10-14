Fighting Against the Government and Global Cell Phones

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
October 14, 2022
A Russian nuclear Submarine, armed with “doomsday” weapons, disappeared from the Arctic harbour. Russia also appointed General Sergey, they call the “General Armageddon” to lead forces in Ukraine. Can this man be the guy described in a dream given to Dumitru Duduman? Q-Phones with 8G tech, will be distributed soon. Will these phones be the beginning of the Mark of the Beast system, that without it, no man might buy or sell?
00:00 - Smartphones to Illegal Border Crossers
03:24 - China and Russia
05:21 - General Armageddon
11:46 - Joseph’s Kitchen
14:49 - Russian Nuclear Submarine
18:12 - Q-Phones
20:04 – Starlink
22:32 - Tree of Knowledge
25:27 - QFS Off-World Monetary System
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nxb1k-fighting-against-the-government-and-global-cell-phones-10142022.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.