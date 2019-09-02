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#155 – Why the persecution against G2Church? 9-1-19
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94 views • September 02, 2019
This week we are talking about what FOX, CNN, ABC, NBC, Local Buffalo channel, Telemundo in Spanish countries, Rolling Stone Magazine, Guardian, Business insider, Yahoo News all warned about MMS, Genesis II Church with a “new” FDA warning about MMS.

This weeks newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/547-g2voice-155

Share these links with friends and family…
Free Partial E-Book (ENG, ESP)
https://g2churchbooks.org/Free-partial-ebook-downloads-c31738998
Genesis II Church Documentary (Subtitled in 10 languages): http://quantumleap.is
Genesis II Church Newsletter Subscription: http://genesis2church.is/

G2Voice Website: https://g2voice.is/
G2Voice Video: www.brighteon.com

Testimonies: www.mmstestimonials.co www.bitchute.com

Protocol videos: G2Church www.bitchute.com

Genesis II Church Sacraments G2Sacraments.org

Membership: https://officialg2churchmembership.org/

Colombian Restoration Center!
If anyone wants to come for a 30-day Detox in
Colombia, South America
please Contact us at: [email protected]
or for Spanish [email protected]

Newsletter Signup:
genesis2church.is/newsletter

Para boletines en Español: Iglesiagenesis2.org
Episodios subtitulados en Español: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/iglesiagenesisii

G2Voice Website: G2Voice.is

Upcoming Seminars:

New York
August: Eden, New York August 17th - 18th
(35 minutes from Buffalo International Airport)
Contact our Bishop Jordan at: [email protected]
And he will get you all the info for registration!


New Book site and New Ebook
https://g2churchbooks.org/

Jim’s Books
https://jimhumble.is/bookstore

MMS Health Recovery Guidebook: http://jimhumble.is/bookstore/mms-health-recovery-guidebook

How to Make MMS: Sodium Chlorite 22.4% (Master Mineral Solution)
https://genesis2church.ch/videos
How to dilute HCL Hydrochloric acid from 35% to 4% and 5%
https://genesis2church.ch/videos

Starting Procedure:
Protocol 1000:
(Daily Protocol Bottle):
Protocol 1000+:
Protocol 2000: https://genesis2church.ch/videos
Protocol 4000:
Spray Bottle Protocol:
MMS Survival Kit:

For Sacramental Products contact us at: [email protected] E-mail
or https://www.g2sacraments.org/
Home video course: https://genesis2church.ch/videocourse
Facebook G2Voice: https://www.facebook.com/G2voice.is/
Facebook Genesis II Church: https://www.facebook.com/GenesisIIChurch/
G2Voice: https://g2voice.is/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/G2Voice1

Sacramental Guidance (English): [email protected]
Orientation Sacramental (Español): [email protected]

Chlorine Dioxide Informational links:

Humans Study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6520728

MMSWIKI: http://mmswiki.is/index.php/Main_Page

How Chlorine Dioxide works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaBURpoIWSo
G2Voice contact: [email protected]
Support: [email protected]
Keywords
g2churchg2voicegenesis2churchmmstestimonialsmmsnewsmmscures
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