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Sen. Scott Jensen discusses COVID-19, efforts to silence him
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24 views • September 25, 2020
Alpha News MN, September 16, 2020
State Sen. Scott Jensen, a practicing physician, discusses the coronavirus pandemic and the threats against his medical license.
https://alphanewsmn.com/sen-jensens-medical-license-threatened-once-again-for-being-a-danger-to-public-health/
State Sen. Scott Jensen, a practicing physician, discusses the coronavirus pandemic and the threats against his medical license.
https://alphanewsmn.com/sen-jensens-medical-license-threatened-once-again-for-being-a-danger-to-public-health/
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