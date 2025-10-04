Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/





An AI based Autonomous weapons program called “Lavender” was used by the Israeli Army to slaughter massive numbers of innocent Palestinian men, women, and children.





The Army gave sweeping approval to adopt Lavender’s kill lists, with no requirement to thoroughly check why the machine made those choices or to examine the raw intelligence data on which they were based. This was despite knowing that the system makes what are regarded as “errors” in approximately 10 percent of cases, and is known to occasionally mark individuals who have merely a loose connection to militant groups, or no connection at all.





Individuals were attacked while they were in their homes — usually at night while their whole families were present .





Additional automated systems, including one called “Where’s Daddy?” were used specifically to track the targeted individuals and carry out bombings when they had entered their family’s residences. Another