A MESSAGE TO ALL SINGLE MEN UNDER 30

This is a message to all men under the age of 30. A lot of you are on tiktok whining about the fact that you are not getting laid and you don't have a girlfriend. You need to be the most masculine man that you are capable of being and put aside the toys and the video games and the comic book conventions.

You need to understand there is a whole world out there waiting for you if you decide that you want to be a part of it, as a masculine man. None of these things are going to be done for you, you have to go out and chase them. Understand what it means to be a dominant alpha male by paying attention to what I say in this video.

Watch the Kevin J Johnston show every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 p.m. eastern time on www.freedomreport.ca

#Men #women #dating #Sims #beta #Alpha #dates #chicks #guys #girls #loneliness