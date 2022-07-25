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FROM NANO-MATERIALS TO MACRO-SYSTEMS [NANO-NETWORKING IN TERAHERTZ & BEYOND] (DR. JOSEP M. JORNET)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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362 views • July 25, 2022

(world orders review)

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From NANO-MATERIALS to MACRO-SYSTEMS [NANO-NETWORKING in TERAHERTZ & Beyond]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FJtsdQ073zg8/ [SHARE]

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/ [SHARE]

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START POINT 1 (inc. introduction) @ approximately the 8min40sec mark


START POINT 2 (lecture presentation) @ approximately the11 min30sec mark


SRM University - AP, Andhra Pradesh / February 20, 2021

(mirror) https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=wktdC-gJNEE

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(Dr. Josep Miguel Jornet) https://coe.northeastern.edu/people/jornet-josep/


Leadership Positions:

• Editor-in-Chief, Nano Communication Networks (Elsevier) Journal, since 2016.

• Steering Committee Member, ACM International Conference Series on Nanoscale Computing and Communication (NanoCom), 2016-2019, 2020-present.

• Program Committee Chair, 6G Symposium, 2020.

• Symposium Co-Chair, Wireless Communications Symposium, IEEE International Conference on Computing, Networking and Communication (ICNC) 2021

• Track Co-Chair, 5G and Towards 6G Track, IEEE Consumer Communications & Networking Conference (CCNC) 2021

================

URGENT COMMUNICATION OF LA QUINTA COLUMNA [🇺🇸 ENG SUBS]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j0xt00X6DWpH/


👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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