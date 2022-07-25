FROM NANO-MATERIALS TO MACRO-SYSTEMS [NANO-NETWORKING IN TERAHERTZ & BEYOND] (DR. JOSEP M. JORNET)

(world orders review)

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From NANO-MATERIALS to MACRO-SYSTEMS [NANO-NETWORKING in TERAHERTZ & Beyond]

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START POINT 1 (inc. introduction) @ approximately the 8min40sec mark





START POINT 2 (lecture presentation) @ approximately the11 min30sec mark





SRM University - AP, Andhra Pradesh / February 20, 2021

(mirror) https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=wktdC-gJNEE

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(Dr. Josep Miguel Jornet) https://coe.northeastern.edu/people/jornet-josep/





Leadership Positions:

• Editor-in-Chief, Nano Communication Networks (Elsevier) Journal, since 2016.

• Steering Committee Member, ACM International Conference Series on Nanoscale Computing and Communication (NanoCom), 2016-2019, 2020-present.

• Program Committee Chair, 6G Symposium, 2020.

• Symposium Co-Chair, Wireless Communications Symposium, IEEE International Conference on Computing, Networking and Communication (ICNC) 2021

• Track Co-Chair, 5G and Towards 6G Track, IEEE Consumer Communications & Networking Conference (CCNC) 2021

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URGENT COMMUNICATION OF LA QUINTA COLUMNA [🇺🇸 ENG SUBS]

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tangentopolis (world orders review)

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