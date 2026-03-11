Monopoly Broken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Breaks The UK’s Middle East Shipping Empire
* DJT moved on three fronts to break Lloyd’s insurance blockade.
* But the bigger story is the Khamenei family money trail leading straight to London — and why Bolton, Carney and the old imperial order are all standing outside the fence looking in.
* Iran’s “Supreme Leader” banks in London.
* The money trail is exposed.
Promethean Updates (11 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v76z0nm-trump-breaks-the-uks-middle-east-shipping-empire.html