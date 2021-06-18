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BRACE! DEEP SLAVERY STATE RISING! [2021-06-15] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
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32 views • June 18, 2021
BRACE! DEEP SLAVERY STATE RISING! [2021-06-15] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
On today’s episode of The Prather Point…
► Video proof of covert Jan 6 False Flag!
► Deep state plans to own you financially via Black Rock in White House!
► And as a patented Genetically Modified Organism via not vax nano-tech!
► Army Birthday -Before there was a country there was an army!
On today’s episode of The Prather Point…
► Video proof of covert Jan 6 False Flag!
► Deep state plans to own you financially via Black Rock in White House!
► And as a patented Genetically Modified Organism via not vax nano-tech!
► Army Birthday -Before there was a country there was an army!
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