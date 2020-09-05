© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 🔴 O discuție între doi creștini despre implicarea în viața politică a României
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • September 05, 2020
𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 🔴
"O discuție între doi creștini despre implicarea semenilor lor în viața politică a României"
Cu Peter Costea și Virgil Achihai, Secretar General al Alianței Evanghelice din România,
📲 Trimite un mesaj lui Peter Costea aici: m.me/PeterCosteaEuroparlamentar
👍 Nu uitați să dați SHARE și LIKE.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
"O discuție între doi creștini despre implicarea semenilor lor în viața politică a României"
Cu Peter Costea și Virgil Achihai, Secretar General al Alianței Evanghelice din România,
📲 Trimite un mesaj lui Peter Costea aici: m.me/PeterCosteaEuroparlamentar
👍 Nu uitați să dați SHARE și LIKE.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.