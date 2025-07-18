© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-380
Credit For Video To- https://substack.com/@makismd
Dr. William Makis - Fenbendazole And Mebendazole As Treatments For Turbo Cancer
Welcome to a new episode of "15 Minutes with Dr. Makis"! In Episode 020, Dr. Makis explores the fascinating topic of mebendazole and its potential role in cancer treatment.
In this concise and engaging podcast, Dr. Makis discusses:
- What mebendazole is and its traditional uses
- The latest scientific research on mebendazole’s effects on cancer cells
- Potential benefits, risks, and controversies around using mebendazole in cancer therapy
- Practical advice and key takeaways for listeners interested in emerging cancer treatments
-
Whether you’re a medical professional, a patient, or simply curious about innovative approaches to cancer, this episode breaks down complex science into easy-to-understand insights—all in just 15 minutes!