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The Mirror Project - It's Time to #ComeClean EP-8
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10 views • August 23, 2020
https://www.MP-22.com
We must make this hashtag go viral #ComeClean
Let's focus on one issue at a time to create real damage to the illusion.
Currently our efforts are too fragmented.
The war is psychological, and this works the other way around too.
Insta: The_Mirror_Project_
Twitter: @See_Its_obvious
FB: https://www.facebook.com/themirrorprojectus
Please be persistent, don't just share and forget about it, we are all being shadow banned on social media, so we need to work harder.
let's bombard them!
This is a non profit project
We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.
For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.
#TheMirrorProject #coronavirus #covid19 #agenda21 #ComeClean #covid #freedomofspeech #corona #greatawakening
We must make this hashtag go viral #ComeClean
Let's focus on one issue at a time to create real damage to the illusion.
Currently our efforts are too fragmented.
The war is psychological, and this works the other way around too.
Insta: The_Mirror_Project_
Twitter: @See_Its_obvious
FB: https://www.facebook.com/themirrorprojectus
Please be persistent, don't just share and forget about it, we are all being shadow banned on social media, so we need to work harder.
let's bombard them!
This is a non profit project
We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.
For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.
#TheMirrorProject #coronavirus #covid19 #agenda21 #ComeClean #covid #freedomofspeech #corona #greatawakening
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