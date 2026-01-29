01/29/2026-Just Like The Pied Piper. America Being Led Into The Globalist Trap. Prepare Now.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The real reason for all the violence/protests around ICE-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR9GA4_6RZ0 Smollet much?-https://gellerreport.com/2026/01/apple-cider-vinegar-sprayed-at-ilhan-omar-appears-to-be-staged-hoax.html/?lctg=27491739 https://maddmedic.wordpress.com/2026/01/29/when-movement-requires-permission-the-quiet-rise-of-the-15-minute-city/ New wares, shotshow 2026-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90WHzClGT_c NY reload, watch to the end-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcmjKvOTHv0 Why the chaos? Tucker Carlson-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rULvcS5X8U https://areaocho.com/terrorism/ post script-it got fired.