The Second chase scene from the Dark (1979)

It's twilight at Burbank Airport. And as an airliner comes in for a landing, the horizon is blood red since the sun has just disappeared below it. Marching up the stairs of a nearby parking structure is a pretty girl with Farrah Fawcett Hair.

Clad in a pink stewardess outfit and chunky, brown high-heel pumps, the blond lady lugs an ugly suitcase. After a long flight, this stewardess just wants to go home and get a long rest in her soft bed.

Reaching the garage's third floor, the girl finds the place sparse in both cars and people. But just as she zeroes in on her automobile, a weird sound hits her ears.

It sounds like crackling but much louder; simultaneously, the garage's lights flicker wildly. But just as quickly as that commotion started, it ceased. Before the blonde girl could digest what just happened, it starts up again, except the lights go out entirely. Not amused by the situation, the blonde girl assumed that some kind of short circuit had occurred. Undeterred by the darkness surrounding her, the girl heads off in the general direction of her car.

Beyond the distance sound of jet engines, the only thing the stewardess could hear was the clicking of her heels. Without warning, the girl then hears the door to the stairwell open and shut. Realizing she is no longer alone, the stewardess picks up her pace. But as she did, the girl detected the heavy footsteps of someone coming up behind her. However, her spine stiffened with fear as she heard an unusual growling sound, not unlike a dog. Turning her head to and fro, the blonde lady listened to those other footsteps coming up fast as that growling sound became ever more disturbing.

Not knowing who or what could be pursuing her, the stewardess ditched her ugly suitcase and made a run for it. Sprinting fast, the girl could barely see in front of her, which resulted in her tripping over a parking block. Losing her purse in the process, the stewardess quickly got to her feet and continued to flee. However, the blond girl realized that her heels' loud clicking seemed to shout; here I am, come get me! The girl immediately tried to hide by ducking behind one of the garage's support pillars, but it was too late. The fiend pursuing her had already zeroed in on her location. With the power of a bulldozer, this hulking man smashes the support pillar to pieces causing the girl to flee in horror.

Running as if all the devils in hell were chasing her, the blond girl tried to hide behind a parked van, but it was no good. Her pursuer instantly finds the girl and, with super-strength, pushes the van aside as if it was a toy. Consumed with absolute terror, the blonde girl screamed as she finally faced what had been chasing her. Covered with his previous victims' blood, this hulking figure with blood-red eyes looked like a rotting corpse. Orange rays then shot out from this monster's eyes, turning the hollering girl into a shower of sparks.