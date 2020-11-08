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Critical Message For End Times Productions & Religious Individuals
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126 views • November 08, 2020
And it shall never be THE End, because we shall never give up (as it is to give in). Our world allows us to see the world's laws at play, but to understand these laws and to see the world at large and how to change what's at play with knowledge of it's great possibility, we must put the time and effort and courage and persistence into it (the one great work).
ETP, If you see this, I ask nothing of you but the opening of this conversation (about action with intention), I thank you if you watched this video. I encourage you to reach out to me if you want more clarity on my thoughts and the material I presented, I know of your background (your story, how your channel has grown and your alternate channels and conflicts with the platform).
Please Share With ETP & His Community!
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Discord Server: https://www.nita.one/chat
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
Tags:
End Times Productions (ETP)
ETP, If you see this, I ask nothing of you but the opening of this conversation (about action with intention), I thank you if you watched this video. I encourage you to reach out to me if you want more clarity on my thoughts and the material I presented, I know of your background (your story, how your channel has grown and your alternate channels and conflicts with the platform).
Please Share With ETP & His Community!
-
Discord Server: https://www.nita.one/chat
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
Tags:
End Times Productions (ETP)
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