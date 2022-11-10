JR Nyquist über Hammer/Scorecard und Mike Lindell

Der Analyst und Militärhistoriker stellt fest, dass Dennis Montgomery die Quelle hinter dem Supercomputer 'The Hammer' und der Software 'Scorecard' ist. Mary Fanning hat darüber ein Buch geschrieben (siehe unten).
Doch für Nyquist hat Montgomery noch nie Beweise vorgelegt und kommentiert die ganze Geschichte als Hopium mit schwierigen rechtlichen Konsequenzen für Mike Lindell und einem möglichen großen Imageschaden für die MAGA-Bewegung.
