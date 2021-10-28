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MAN DRAGGED OUT OF CHURCH FOR NOT WEARING MASK
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951 views • October 28, 2021
Yep . . . for people who supposedly serve an awesome God they are not exercising faith in Him if they have to wear masks inside a church . . . this display is totally unchristian and if that poor man enters into another church again I would be very surprised. Its this kind of carry on that puts people of being true Christians.
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