SUPPLY CHAIN FALSE FLAG IMMINENT! BIDEN MAFIA INTENTIONALLY SABOTAGED RAIL UNION NEGOTIATIONS | EP 3123-6PM









A national railroad strike could derail critical deliveries of chlorine to wastewater treatment plants and coal to utility plants, among other potentially crippling disruptions, prompting senior White House aides on Tuesday to review contingency options for protecting the nation’s drinking water and energy supply. White House aides are looking at how to ensure essential products carried by rail — such as food, energy and key health products — could still reach their destinations, even in the event of a strike. Senior officials have looked at how highways, ports and waterways can be used to offset any damage caused, while also talking to top officials in the shipping, freight and logistics industries. President Biden was briefed on the matter Tuesday morning, after he called the carriers and unions on Monday to press them to accept a deal, a White House official said. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22319





Special Guest: Peter R Breggin MD https://breggin.com/













🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

_____________________________________





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST. Archives, highlights and news clips can be watched on demand on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ https://PeteLive.tv



