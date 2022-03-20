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Kylen and Jason Get Asked About Circumcision on Unexpected
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10 views • March 20, 2022
Many hospitals do not do them and insurance doesn't cover them anymore because they aren't necessary, it's a cosmetic surgery so many places now that are up to date at least are no longer offering these after birth. It is also shown to have a negative impact on breastfeeding, and more hospitals are trying to encourage successful breastfeeding recently.
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