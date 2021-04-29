Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman, Apostolic Mother and Noah Prophet for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HO!Y ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT URGENT !! JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! AND IS AT HAND!!

Tonight's message: ""Where Are We Now on God's Hebraic Timeline? About to Change Again?! & ET Updates."".

Tonights message will expound upon:

1.What are 2 most deadly errors of Noah's generation

2. Is this generation following down the same pathway of Noah's?

3. What hebraic dispensation of time are we now in that's coming to a close?

4. What is the next dispensation of hebraic time is coming next on the scene?

5. What were are least 3 signs that Yeshua has already SENT SIGNAlING THE END OF THIS DISPENSATION OF TIME?

6. Your charge and admonition to do the work of the evangelist to the body of Yeshua around the world.

7. Will salvation be offered in the midst of the coming JUDGMENTS?!

8. THE PRAYER OF SAlVATION

9. Offer to receive the evangelisim tract.



HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRY

No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!

If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:

paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar

or to cashapp $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)



YESHUA IS BIDDING ALL to get in His Noah's ark of SALVATION NOW WHILE THE DOOR IS YET OPEN! THE TIMELINE IS ABOUT TO CHANGE NOW! END-TIME JUDGMENTS ARE AT HAND! YESHUA IS SHOWING HIS JUDGMENTS ARE ABOUT TO BEGIN NOW! COME TO THIS END-TIME TABLE OF THE LORD WHILE THERE IS YET TIME! MARANATHA! SHALOM!!



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