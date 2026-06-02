No more MERCY, only JUDGMENT: Russia SHOCKED the West by Deploying its most Classified Vessel

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Over the past 4 years, Russia has built three unique submarines, including the multipurpose nuclear submarine 'Perm' of Project 885M 'Yasen-M', which came as an absolute shock to the so-called collective West. There is one very secret directorate in the structures of the Russian military department, all of whose vessels are classified as top secret. In particular, we are talking about the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Russian Defense Ministry, also known as 'GUGI'. All vessels for this directorate are built in absolute silence and strict secrecy. Even the latest research vessel, Vice Admiral Burilichev of project 22011, which was built for this secret directorate, became known only a month after its launch. ........................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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