AN INTERACTION WITH ALEX PRETTI 11 DAYS PRIOR TO THE FATAL SHOOTING 🤬 [A NOT SO PEACEFUL PROTEST]

Yea Alex Pretti got what he had coming





From Real Clear Politics:





This video from The News Movement shows a man who appears to be Alex Pretti interacting with federal immigration agents 11 days before Border Patrol shot and killed him.





The man can be seen yelling and spitting at federal officers before kicking out the taillight of their car. After he damages their car, the agents stop and tackle him. They fire tear gas and pepper balls into a chaotic near-riot situation and then retreat without arresting him.





This story tracks with other reporting from CNN that Pretti suffered a broken rib during a confrontation with federal officers where he was not arrested, a little more than a week before his death.









THE NEWS MOVEMENT: Our footage was analyzed by the BBC, whose facial-recognition technology confirmed his identity with a 97% degree of accuracy.





On the morning of January 13, our team received a tip that federal agents were blocking a street at the corner of East 36th Street and Park Avenue in Minneapolis.





We arrived around 10:15 a.m. We saw observers shouting at the agents as they walked back to their vehicles. When they started driving away, the man kicked their taillight.





An agent then got out of the vehicle, grabbed him, and pushed him to the ground.





During the altercation, agents fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd. They continued to hold the man down before retreating, and he then walked away.





The man in our footage is wearing a similar outfit to what Pretti was wearing on the day he was killed. What appears to be a gun is also visible above his waistband.





Here, he continues to stand at the scene.





On the day he was killed, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, approached officers holding a handgun.





That claim has been contradicted by analysis of bystander videos from multiple news investigations, which concluded that Pretti was holding a phone, not a gun, when he was pinned to the street.





Shortly after the altercation we filmed here on January 13, federal agents drove away. Soon after that, we left the scene.





