GAZA, GAZA, GAZA, MAUI, BUSH JR AND BIDEN, ISLAND FIRES, PALESTINE SONG, BANKERS VS YOU

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: We cover a lot on Gaza, An evil George Bush talking about the recent false flag in Gaza, a Muslim spelling out more truth in 5 min than 20 years of the New York Times and a very young girl doing the same about Palestine! Enjoy!!!
