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American Greed Helps China’s Military Rise | China Uncensored
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20 views • April 15, 2021
China Uncensored - 11 Apr 2021
China has a secret weapon. One so devastating, it could even make an invasion of Taiwan possible. What is this secret weapon? American greed. China is building advanced weapons systems using American technology. And the Americans who are profiting are looking the other way. So called private Chinese companies like Pythium Technology are testing hypersonic missiles that could be used by the CCP to invade Taiwan.
China has a secret weapon. One so devastating, it could even make an invasion of Taiwan possible. What is this secret weapon? American greed. China is building advanced weapons systems using American technology. And the Americans who are profiting are looking the other way. So called private Chinese companies like Pythium Technology are testing hypersonic missiles that could be used by the CCP to invade Taiwan.
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