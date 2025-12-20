BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Top 14 Most Hated AI Inventions (So Far)''
Planet Zedta
Planet Zedta
925 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 2 days ago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Serpents in the Sky: A radical rewriting of human history

Serpents in the Sky: A radical rewriting of human history

Kevin Hughes
COVID-19 vaccines linked to increased shingles risk, study finds

COVID-19 vaccines linked to increased shingles risk, study finds

Patrick Lewis
Ancient rock art along U.S.-Mexico border reveals 4,000-year-old indigenous cosmology

Ancient rock art along U.S.-Mexico border reveals 4,000-year-old indigenous cosmology

Kevin Hughes
A new mandate for the Final Frontier: Trump orders lunar base and nuclear power in space

A new mandate for the Final Frontier: Trump orders lunar base and nuclear power in space

Willow Tohi
Science breakthrough: SELF HEALING nuclear fuel reduces waste in reactors, improves safety

Science breakthrough: SELF HEALING nuclear fuel reduces waste in reactors, improves safety

Lance D Johnson
The angry organ: How ancient liver wisdom finds validation in modern stress science

The angry organ: How ancient liver wisdom finds validation in modern stress science

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy