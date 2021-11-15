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Why The Regressive Left Is Losing | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
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51 views • November 15, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3416/why-the-regressive-left-is-losing-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3416-why-the-regressive-left-is-losing-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
After years of being political destroyed by the regressive left, the right within the United States of America has changed tactics and found newfound success. Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the divide between establishment Republicans, mainline conservatives and the rising new right movement. What new tactics have those on the right adopted which have spawned this newfound success?
Please support Bill Whittle at: https://www.billwhittle.com
Subscribe to Bill on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/BillWhittleChannel
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg
5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AasuUt1d_fE
6: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeDOTqufCe8
Charter School Study: https://www.brookings.edu/research/massachusetts-charter-cap-holds-back-disadvantaged-students/
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://www.brookings.edu/research/massachusetts-charter-cap-holds-back-disadvantaged-students/
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3416/why-the-regressive-left-is-losing-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3416-why-the-regressive-left-is-losing-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
After years of being political destroyed by the regressive left, the right within the United States of America has changed tactics and found newfound success. Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the divide between establishment Republicans, mainline conservatives and the rising new right movement. What new tactics have those on the right adopted which have spawned this newfound success?
Please support Bill Whittle at: https://www.billwhittle.com
Subscribe to Bill on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/BillWhittleChannel
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg
5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AasuUt1d_fE
6: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeDOTqufCe8
Charter School Study: https://www.brookings.edu/research/massachusetts-charter-cap-holds-back-disadvantaged-students/
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://www.brookings.edu/research/massachusetts-charter-cap-holds-back-disadvantaged-students/
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