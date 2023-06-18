DEATH, PRIDE, AND FALL | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
Julie Green delivered June 12, 2024 Given on June 5, 2023
The Days of Great Removals Are Here
3:49-12:31
https://rumble.com/v2tpa8k-the-days-of-great-removals-are-here.html
Hank Kunneman June 8, 2023 Flashpoint Day 1 Ohio
2:02:59-2:16:40
https://rumble.com/v2syzv6-flashpoint-live-ohio-day-1-starting-at-8pm-et.html
Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams June 12, 2023
1:17:40-1:24:50 I will destroy death in this nation
https://rumble.com/v2tq2ke-charlie-shamp-america-who-shall-ascend-the-hill-of-the-lord.html
Amanda Grace Delivered June 8, 2023 Given on May 27 and June 4, 2023
15:54-21:01 fatherlessness
https://www.youtube.com/live/-pcyxKz5ShM?feature=share
Video about Fathers
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cq_tx3PNu5j/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
To get tickets to Sound of Freedom: Angel.com/Flyover
Proverbs 16:18(NKJV)
Pride goes before destruction,
And a haughty spirit before a fall.
Joe Biden falls off bike June 19, 2023
https://youtube.com/shorts/c1aC-ixXS0o?feature=share
Joe Biden Falls at Air Force Graduation June 1, 2023
0-.18
https://youtu.be/_ctthyYjglw
Psalm 35
Psalm 91
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
