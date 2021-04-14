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WATCH UK Covid Vaccination BUS
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40 views • April 14, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/mjN5kd
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Great vlog Hugo, the way this covid nonsense is being peddled, seems to me they would have a few paid up crisis actors waiting loitering around waiting for the arrival of the unsheduled bus to stop so they could converge to form a queue to encourage some mask wearing covidiot passers by to join them. Roll up roll up get your trial jab. They are desperate I doubt the government have got anywhere near the 32m they claim. Avoid it like the false plandemic.
Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Great vlog Hugo, the way this covid nonsense is being peddled, seems to me they would have a few paid up crisis actors waiting loitering around waiting for the arrival of the unsheduled bus to stop so they could converge to form a queue to encourage some mask wearing covidiot passers by to join them. Roll up roll up get your trial jab. They are desperate I doubt the government have got anywhere near the 32m they claim. Avoid it like the false plandemic.
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