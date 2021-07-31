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Jim Caviezel (Passion of the Christ) talking about adrenochrome, child trafficking, etc.
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134 views • July 31, 2021
Jim Caviezel in new documentary "Sound of freedom". The story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a former US government agent, who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7599146/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
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