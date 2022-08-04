Pompeo and Kudlow Comment on the CCP’s Respond to Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p13tv521e
08/02/2022 Fox Business: Kudlow thinks the CCP looks silly with all this yelling and screaming and then nothing happens when responding to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. And Mike Pompeo doesn’t put a lot of weight on the CCP’s military simulation. But he thinks Xi would take other measures like surrounding Taiwan with the Navy, economic pressure, espionage operations and propaganda