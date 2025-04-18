JUST WAR THEORY!

Wednesday Night Live 16 April 2025





In this episode, we analyze the political economy of autism through Toby Rogers' insights, linking rising prevalence rates to environmental factors, as noted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. We highlight alarming global statistics, the staggering economic costs of autism spectrum disorder, and the lack of government action on toxic exposures. Engaging with audience experiences, we discuss the emotional toll on families and the societal stigma surrounding mental health. The conversation touches on ADHD diagnoses and parenting anxieties, emphasizing the need for compassionate dialogue and community engagement to address autism and mental health challenges.





