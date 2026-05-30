Iran’s January unrest which Trump tried to sell as Iran’s democratic uprising - Wyatt Reed, The Grayzone

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‘Peaceful protesters’ with military-grade weapons — regime-change theater exposed
The Grayzone correspondent Wyatt Reed shared newly emerged footage from Iran’s January unrest which Trump tried to sell as Iran’s democratic uprising.
The video, now circulating as internet access gradually returns in parts of Iran, reportedly shows armed anti-government militants carrying out a drive-by shooting targeting a purported Basij member outside a supermarket.
💬 “They were armed with military grade weapons by a foreign power (US) and organized by a foreign intelligence agency (Mossad) amid an obvious regime change operation,” Reed stressed.