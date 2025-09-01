CIA/Mossad False Flag Psyop Kicks Off on First Day of Skool While Antichrist Peter Thiel Takes Control of Government

While I’m having a wonderful time with my family in Capri, Italy before leaving for Liberpulco in Serbia, we’re now stepping directly into September, the month I’ve been warning about. Bets are on that something big, something staged, probably starring (trans) MK Ultra actors, but sold as ‘organic’, is going to happen. Something that will inevitably ‘justify’ Peter Thiel and his fascist technocrat buddies rounding up inmates for their digital slavecamps, wrapped up in “your safety and mine”.





TCV Summit | https://tcvsummit.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****

Intro song: MKUltra | Dark Heavy Metal Song on Mind Control and Rebellion: https://youtu.be/s9n_xHvWUcw

Mind Controlled Mass Shooter:

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1960816954366898533

https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1959988848295133188

https://x.com/i/status/1830798587330207849

https://x.com/i/status/1706513904808218843

https://x.com/i/status/1815900983773519964

https://x.com/i/status/1959988848295133188

https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1960816954366898533

https://x.com/RT_com/status/1960752463969182085

https://x.com/i/status/1871351772922458278

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1961540653004804568

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1961143722457846003

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1961757196661747911

https://x.com/samtripoli/status/1961685137399365947

https://x.com/badazn/status/1961087412765180023

https://x.com/Uncommonsince76/status/1961077989879193938

https://x.com/i/status/1961799606850715669

https://x.com/hayasaka_aryan/status/1961567313724866691

https://x.com/i/status/1888609470072156302



