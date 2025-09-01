BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CIA/Mossad False Flag Psyop Kicks Off on First Day of Skool While Antichrist Peter Thiel Takes Control of Government
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
862 followers
3
196 views • 1 day ago

While I’m having a wonderful time with my family in Capri, Italy before leaving for Liberpulco in Serbia, we’re now stepping directly into September, the month I’ve been warning about. Bets are on that something big, something staged, probably starring (trans) MK Ultra actors, but sold as ‘organic’, is going to happen. Something that will inevitably ‘justify’ Peter Thiel and his fascist technocrat buddies rounding up inmates for their digital slavecamps, wrapped up in “your safety and mine”.


***** Sources for this video *****

Intro song: MKUltra | Dark Heavy Metal Song on Mind Control and Rebellion: https://youtu.be/s9n_xHvWUcw

Mind Controlled Mass Shooter:

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1960816954366898533

https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1959988848295133188

https://x.com/i/status/1830798587330207849

https://x.com/i/status/1706513904808218843

https://x.com/i/status/1815900983773519964

https://x.com/i/status/1959988848295133188

https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1960816954366898533

https://x.com/RT_com/status/1960752463969182085

https://x.com/i/status/1871351772922458278

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1961540653004804568

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1961143722457846003

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1961757196661747911

https://x.com/samtripoli/status/1961685137399365947

https://x.com/badazn/status/1961087412765180023

https://x.com/Uncommonsince76/status/1961077989879193938

https://x.com/i/status/1961799606850715669

https://x.com/hayasaka_aryan/status/1961567313724866691

https://x.com/i/status/1888609470072156302


Keywords
ciamossadpeter thiel
