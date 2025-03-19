War Reignites In Middle East

War reignited across the Middle East as the United States launched a new campaign against the Houthis in Yemen and Israel resumed its war on the Gaza Strip.

The escalation began from Yemen. Dozens of strikes hit Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on March 15 and 16 on orders from the U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that the large-scale attack was a response to the group’s attacks on shipping.

The strikes killed 53 people and left a hundred others wounded. Washington said that “multiple” leaders of the Houthis were killed. Meanwhile, the Houthi health ministry claimed women and children were among the casualties.

The Houthis hit back, attacking the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its strike group at least four times between March 15 and 19. In addition, the group launched a ballistic missile at Israel on March 18. The missile was, however, intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The U.S. move against the Houthis apparently emboldened Israel, which restarted its war on Gaza on March 18.

Dozens of Israeli strikes hit all of the Strip as a part of Operation Strength and Sword. The Israeli Defense Forces said that the operation was launched upon orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cited Hamas “repeated refusal” to release Israeli hostages.

On March 19, the death toll from the strikes exceeded 400. Many senior officials from Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions were among the dead, including the military spokesman of the Islamic Jihad, Naji Abu Saif, also known as Abu Hamza.

In addition to the escalation against Gaza, the IDF launched dozens of strikes against both Syria and Lebanon between March 17 and 19.

In Syria, military bases in the southern region were hit, with at least four being killed in the province of Daraa. Meanwhile, the strikes on Lebanon hit Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa Valley in the south.

Overall, the Middle East appears to be on a course towards a full-on confrontation, especially with increasing threats from both the U.S. and Israel to Iran, the main sponsor of so-called resistance groups in the region.

