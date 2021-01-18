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Ozarks Survival Group Update: Peru Court Names Gate-Rockefeller Covid Creators, Lockdown-Masks Do Not Work, Covid Variants, and More 01.18.2021
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643 views • January 18, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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https://en.news-front.info/2021/01/12/peruvian-court-names-soros-gates-and-rockefeller-creators-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
Related:
https://www.soulask.com/peruvian-court-names-gates-soros-and-rockefeller-as-creators-of-the-covid-19-pandemic/
https://lpderecho.pe/jueces-covid-19-creada-bill-gates-soros-rockefeller-etc-nuevo-orden-mundial/
--
Peer-Reviewed Study "Did Not Find Evidence" Lockdowns Were Effective In Stopping COVID Spread
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stanford-peer-reviewed-study-did-not-find-evidence-lockdowns-were-effective-stopping-covid
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.18.2021):
SARS-CoV-2 Variants: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Variants_of_SARS-CoV-2
https://www.contagionlive.com/view/who-update-guidance-new-sars-cov-2-variants
--
Why Was Parler Censored by Its Competitors?
https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/charlie-martin/2021/01/17/why-was-parler-censored-by-its-competitors-n1390205
--
Locust plague infests Marsabit, Kenya: https://youtu.be/3KxNAuk4xkg
--
Apocalyptic fires in Chile: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/chile-fires-video-picture-red-sky.html
--
Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 84
https://apnews.com/article/asia-pacific-indonesia-coronavirus-pandemic-earthquakes-79e0ff53f4955f7f76080f8ed5cbda6f
--
Fireball Reports: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
Change of Plans: making a few videos: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/01/17/change-of-plans-making-a-few-videos/#more-14612
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/capatin72
--
Peer-Reviewed Study "Did Not Find Evidence" Lockdowns Were Effective In Stopping COVID Spread
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stanford-peer-reviewed-study-did-not-find-evidence-lockdowns-were-effective-stopping-covid
--
10,000 Protesters In Vienna March Against Coronavirus Restrictions
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/10000-protesters-vienna-march-against-coronavirus-restrictions
--
Tennessee governor faces criticism for approach to virus
https://apnews.com/article/nashville-coronavirus-pandemic-tennessee-a487fffa9c6b6ec3e6839a6862e271b7
--
Military nurses, tests coming to help hard-hit Arizona city
https://apnews.com/article/yuma-arizona-phoenix-mexico-coronavirus-pandemic-7a9d2f1365e4493d1f9da9f353d630ab
--
Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot
https://apnews.com/article/capitol-siege-donald-trump-riots-only-on-ap-michael-pence-a27921d08ca949c0b1e64c33628dd80e
--
Workers Get Sonic ‘Dog Collars’ To Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.technocracy.news/workers-get-sonic-dog-collars-to-enforce-social-distancing/
--
NJ Police Use Chinese Drones To Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.technocracy.news/nj-police-use-chinese-drones-to-enforce-social-distancing/
--
Masks Are Neither Effective Nor Safe: A Summary Of The Science
https://www.technocracy.news/masks-are-neither-effective-nor-safe-a-summary-of-the-science/
--
German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’
https://www.technocracy.news/german-neurologist-on-face-masks-oxygen-deprivation-causes-permanent-neurological-damage/
--
Refusers:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/nursing-homes-make-big-push-change-minds-workers-who-refused-n1254509?cid=eml_nbn_20210117
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
https://en.news-front.info/2021/01/12/peruvian-court-names-soros-gates-and-rockefeller-creators-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
Related:
https://www.soulask.com/peruvian-court-names-gates-soros-and-rockefeller-as-creators-of-the-covid-19-pandemic/
https://lpderecho.pe/jueces-covid-19-creada-bill-gates-soros-rockefeller-etc-nuevo-orden-mundial/
--
Peer-Reviewed Study "Did Not Find Evidence" Lockdowns Were Effective In Stopping COVID Spread
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stanford-peer-reviewed-study-did-not-find-evidence-lockdowns-were-effective-stopping-covid
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.18.2021):
SARS-CoV-2 Variants: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Variants_of_SARS-CoV-2
https://www.contagionlive.com/view/who-update-guidance-new-sars-cov-2-variants
--
Why Was Parler Censored by Its Competitors?
https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/charlie-martin/2021/01/17/why-was-parler-censored-by-its-competitors-n1390205
--
Locust plague infests Marsabit, Kenya: https://youtu.be/3KxNAuk4xkg
--
Apocalyptic fires in Chile: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/chile-fires-video-picture-red-sky.html
--
Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 84
https://apnews.com/article/asia-pacific-indonesia-coronavirus-pandemic-earthquakes-79e0ff53f4955f7f76080f8ed5cbda6f
--
Fireball Reports: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
Change of Plans: making a few videos: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/01/17/change-of-plans-making-a-few-videos/#more-14612
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/capatin72
--
Peer-Reviewed Study "Did Not Find Evidence" Lockdowns Were Effective In Stopping COVID Spread
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stanford-peer-reviewed-study-did-not-find-evidence-lockdowns-were-effective-stopping-covid
--
10,000 Protesters In Vienna March Against Coronavirus Restrictions
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/10000-protesters-vienna-march-against-coronavirus-restrictions
--
Tennessee governor faces criticism for approach to virus
https://apnews.com/article/nashville-coronavirus-pandemic-tennessee-a487fffa9c6b6ec3e6839a6862e271b7
--
Military nurses, tests coming to help hard-hit Arizona city
https://apnews.com/article/yuma-arizona-phoenix-mexico-coronavirus-pandemic-7a9d2f1365e4493d1f9da9f353d630ab
--
Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot
https://apnews.com/article/capitol-siege-donald-trump-riots-only-on-ap-michael-pence-a27921d08ca949c0b1e64c33628dd80e
--
Workers Get Sonic ‘Dog Collars’ To Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.technocracy.news/workers-get-sonic-dog-collars-to-enforce-social-distancing/
--
NJ Police Use Chinese Drones To Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.technocracy.news/nj-police-use-chinese-drones-to-enforce-social-distancing/
--
Masks Are Neither Effective Nor Safe: A Summary Of The Science
https://www.technocracy.news/masks-are-neither-effective-nor-safe-a-summary-of-the-science/
--
German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’
https://www.technocracy.news/german-neurologist-on-face-masks-oxygen-deprivation-causes-permanent-neurological-damage/
--
Refusers:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/nursing-homes-make-big-push-change-minds-workers-who-refused-n1254509?cid=eml_nbn_20210117
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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