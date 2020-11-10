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L Todd Wood Reveals The Mechanics Behind The Democrat Deep State Electronic Vote Steal Operation In An Interview With Russell Ramsland
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48 views • November 10, 2020
This is huge!!! The deep state and their ties to the Dominion software and how it ties in with election fraud 2020 and more! So much fraud and so few Democrats that even care or are reasonable enough to want to stop it or admit to it. Don't be a Democrat. Be an American Patriot and shop at AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
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