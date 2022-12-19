Liza Rey ~ Noël Nouveau ~ Three Kings (Haunting Melody, Intricate Musical Textures, Angelic Harp)

Liza Rey and the crew do it again. The second song on probably the best Harp Christmas album of all
time, brings a sense of Oriental mystery and elicits a vision of the Wisemen trekking across the desert
at night. Lex de Azevedo comes in with keyboards to give a solemn background, while the legendary
Holly Gornick contributes and extended and contrasting oboe solo.
Best wishes for this Christmas season as we worship the Savior and recognize his birth.
