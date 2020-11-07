© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference In Philadelphia PA (Nov.7th) - FAKE NEWS CAN'T CALL THE ELECTION!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • November 07, 2020
FAKE NEWS CAN'T CALL THE ELECTION!(AP/BBC/ABC/CBS/CNN/FOX/NBC/NPR)
Saturday November 7th, 2020
Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference in Philadelphia, PA
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will host a press conference in Philadelphia, PA
Saturday November 7th, 2020
Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference in Philadelphia, PA
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will host a press conference in Philadelphia, PA
Keywords
fake newstrump campaignshadow governmentcreepy uncle joepress conferencecreepy joefake news medialamestream mediaelection fraudtrump winsleft wing propagandadinosaur mediarudy guilianideath to tyrantsdemocrat cheatingtrump wins 2020democrat election frauddemocrat suckersdemonrat suckerswatermarked ballotswatermarkingbiden cheatsbiden loseselectrion cheating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.