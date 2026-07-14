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NESARA or Mark of the Beast? Dr. Scott Young LIVE. Viral Sweet Land Video. B2T Show, Jul 13, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Join the discussion of this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/nesara-or-mark-of-the-beast-dr-scott-young-live-viral-sweet-land-video-b2t-show-jul-13-2026


Dr. Scott Young comes on live to discuss NESARA or the Mark of the Beast? We also get a Viral Sweet Land Video with significant ties to Q and the Great Awakening. Dr. Scott Young has started broadcasting on FaithNFreedom Network (see FaithNFreedom.Social). His channel explores economic, financial, and geopolitical events through a thoughtful biblical perspective. He helps viewers understand complex global developments and how they may affect everyday life and personal finances.


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FaithNFreedom Made National News Again: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/we-made-national-news-press-coverage-july-8-2026


Recent Teaching: Nathan French — It's Not Meant to Be a Secret - God Wants to Speak to You https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-2-nathan-french-its-not-meant-to-be-a-secret


New Episodes:🌐 The Truth They're Hiding — Today's New Episodes on FaithNFreedom | July 10, 2026

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-10-2026

Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:

My sheep hear my voice, so expect to hear from your Father

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/my-sheep-hear-my-voice-expect-to-hear-from-your-father


#NESARA #markofthebeast #sweetland


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Watch free 24/7 on every device: https://faithnfreedom.tv

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy