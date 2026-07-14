Join the discussion of this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/nesara-or-mark-of-the-beast-dr-scott-young-live-viral-sweet-land-video-b2t-show-jul-13-2026





Dr. Scott Young comes on live to discuss NESARA or the Mark of the Beast? We also get a Viral Sweet Land Video with significant ties to Q and the Great Awakening. Dr. Scott Young has started broadcasting on FaithNFreedom Network (see FaithNFreedom.Social). His channel explores economic, financial, and geopolitical events through a thoughtful biblical perspective. He helps viewers understand complex global developments and how they may affect everyday life and personal finances.





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New Episodes:🌐 The Truth They're Hiding — Today's New Episodes on FaithNFreedom | July 10, 2026

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Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:

My sheep hear my voice, so expect to hear from your Father

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/my-sheep-hear-my-voice-expect-to-hear-from-your-father





#NESARA #markofthebeast #sweetland





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