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Join the discussion of this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/nesara-or-mark-of-the-beast-dr-scott-young-live-viral-sweet-land-video-b2t-show-jul-13-2026
Dr. Scott Young comes on live to discuss NESARA or the Mark of the Beast? We also get a Viral Sweet Land Video with significant ties to Q and the Great Awakening. Dr. Scott Young has started broadcasting on FaithNFreedom Network (see FaithNFreedom.Social). His channel explores economic, financial, and geopolitical events through a thoughtful biblical perspective. He helps viewers understand complex global developments and how they may affect everyday life and personal finances.
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My sheep hear my voice, so expect to hear from your Father
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