Excerpt from Sacral Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

In this session I work on the Sacral Chakra from the Right and the Left. First I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Sacral Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Sacral Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Sacral Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Sacral Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with guilt and shame as well as help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with frustration and resentment.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

