THE T72 B "MODERNA" ANOTHER HEAVY HITTER FROM RUSSIA'S TANK YARDS UPDATED TO KICK ASS!

This tank is a monster and despite being conceived in the 70's when the Abrams and Leopard came to life this tank blows them away now in survivability. With a bigger gun it would dominate completely. Now a mainstay of the Russian tank forces in Ukraine a new even better updated version has arrived.
Itapirkanmaa2 Vid Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmjMdv6W8sBS/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.