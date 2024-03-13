Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE T72 B "MODERNA" ANOTHER HEAVY HITTER FROM RUSSIA'S TANK YARDS UPDATED TO KICK ASS!
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
10 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
42 views
Published Yesterday

This tank is a monster and despite being conceived in the 70's when the Abrams and Leopard came to life this tank blows them away now in survivability. With a bigger gun it would dominate completely. Now a mainstay of the Russian tank forces in Ukraine a new even better updated version has arrived.

Itapirkanmaa2 Vid Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmjMdv6W8sBS/

Keywords
technologygamingtanksrussianwarthunder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket