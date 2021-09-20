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Replication - Important when searching for truth?
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10 views • September 20, 2021
Just because millions will believe something that someone with a microphone says, does that mean that it is true? Can you see that a growing number of people are undermining the need for "replication" when searching for truth? Are you willing to put your beliefs to the test?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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