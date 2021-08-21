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You Will Own Nothing
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109 views • August 21, 2021
The World Economic Forum has predicted that by 2030 we will see the end of private property. They will fulfill the first plank of the Communist Manifesto. The greatest source of individual and family wealth in the world is the ownership of land and the other assets on that property. The Ultimate Transfer of Wealth Is Already Occurring And Will On Excelerate In The Months Ahead.
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🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
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🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
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🟠 Emergency Preparedness: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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