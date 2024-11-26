BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Makes a Move Nobody Expected "Taliban Alliance"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
236 views • 5 months ago

Russia Makes a Move Nobody Expected Taliban Alliance 

In a shocking diplomatic twist, Russia breaks diplomatic isolation by sending top security official Sergei Shoigu to Kabul, engaging directly with Taliban leadership. This unprecedented high-level visit signals a dramatic geopolitical repositioning, challenging existing international narratives and exposing a calculated strategy to fill the power vacuum left by Western withdrawal. Exploring economic opportunities, security cooperation, and regional influence, Russia's bold move suggests a comprehensive approach to Afghanistan that could fundamentally reshape Central Asian geopolitics. With potential investments in mining, transportation, and agriculture, this diplomatic engagement represents more than mere economic interest – it's a strategic realignment of global power dynamics. Watch as we unpack the critical implications of this extraordinary diplomatic breakthrough.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy