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What will America look like After SHTF?
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144 views • May 21, 2021
What will America look like during and after SHTF?
Maybe America will look like Isreal today, just enemies shooting back and forth, say Idaho shooting at Oregon?
Or just a pile of ash from Nukes?
Maybe even like the world described in One Second After by
William R. Forstchen, who knows, but we need to at least brace ourselves.
Speaking of One Second After, https://amzn.to/3byXBIa
Most, well All of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
Maybe America will look like Isreal today, just enemies shooting back and forth, say Idaho shooting at Oregon?
Or just a pile of ash from Nukes?
Maybe even like the world described in One Second After by
William R. Forstchen, who knows, but we need to at least brace ourselves.
Speaking of One Second After, https://amzn.to/3byXBIa
Most, well All of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
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